Is One Direction Getting Back Together? Maybe — but Not Everyone

One Direction was a phenomenon. Harry Styles. Liam Payne. Niall Horan. Louis Tomlinson. Zayn Malik. They were the biggest thing for a while there. But then in 2016, they went their separate ways. A boy band that was formed during The X Factor was never going to last forever. Few boy bands do.

After One Direction went in... different directions back in 2016, each of the members embarked on their own solo careers. The most successful by far is Harry Styles, but the other guys are out there killing it, too. It may have been a few years since they performed together, but they're all still young and in the spotlight, which has people asking the ultimate question.

Source: Getty Images

Is One Direction getting back together? It kind of seems inevitable, doesn't it? How could One Direction have parted ways forever? There has to be a reunion on the horizon, right? Right! According to Liam Payne, we can definitely expect a One Direction reunion.

Metro reports that while Liam was a guest on U.K. talk show Sunday Brunch, he spilled the beans about whether or not the band would ever reunite. "I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure," he said.

Source: Getty Images

Did you hear that? He didn't say they will "do a reunion show" or "go on one last tour." He actually said the words "we will get back together." Maybe I'm reading too much into this, but that seems pretty promising.

When is One Direction getting back together? It looks like it might happen sooner rather than later. July 2020 marks the ten year anniversary of the band. And it doesn't look like they're letting that anniversary fly by without them doing anything to celebrate it.

Liam told The Sun, "We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting.”

Source: Getty Images

As far as what they may be planning for the anniversary remains unknown. "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around,” he said. “But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again."

For 1D stans who are awaiting the day when all five members grace the stage together again, they may be left disappointed. Liam specified that he was talking to Harry, Niall, and Louis. He did not mention Zayn.