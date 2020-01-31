We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's What You Need to Know About Louis Tomlinson's Family

It seems like things are starting to look up for Louis Tomlinson, as the former One Direction member just released his debut studio album titled "Walls," which is about to be the soundtrack to my weekend. However, we can't forget the pain and suffering Louis went through last year. Just three years after his mother Joannah died from leukemia, his 18-year-old sister, Felicité, died of a drug overdose

The singer still has five siblings, however, whom he's remained quite close with. 

Although Louis Tomlinson's family life has been tumultuous, to say the least, he's lucky to have four sisters (and a little brother!) to lean on — here's what you need to know about each of them.