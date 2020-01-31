Here's What You Need to Know About Louis Tomlinson's Family

It seems like things are starting to look up for Louis Tomlinson, as the former One Direction member just released his debut studio album titled "Walls," which is about to be the soundtrack to my weekend. However, we can't forget the pain and suffering Louis went through last year. Just three years after his mother Joannah died from leukemia, his 18-year-old sister, Felicité, died of a drug overdose.

The singer still has five siblings, however, whom he's remained quite close with.