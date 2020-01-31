Here's What You Need to Know About Louis Tomlinson's Family

Here's What You Need to Know About Louis Tomlinson's FamilyBy Lizzy Rosenberg
It seems like things are starting to look up for Louis Tomlinson, as the former One Direction member just released his debut studio album titled "Walls," which is about to be the soundtrack to my weekend. However, we can't forget the pain and suffering Louis went through last year. Just three years after his mother Joannah died from leukemia, his 18-year-old sister, Felicité, died of a drug overdose.
The singer still has five siblings, however, whom he's remained quite close with.
Although Louis Tomlinson's family life has been tumultuous, to say the least, he's lucky to have four sisters (and a little brother!) to lean on — here's what you need to know about each of them.
After Louis, the oldest Tomlinson sibling is Charlotte.
Louis' biological father, Troy Austin, left his mom, and she remarried Mark Tomlinson. Together, they had Charlotte, Louis' half-sister, who goes by the name Lottie. She is a 20-year-old makeup artist, stylist, and Instagram influencer. According to Fandom, Lottie often styled One Direction during their On The Road Again Tour in 2015, and a year later, became a Nails Inc ambassador in 2016 for a spray-on nail polish called Paint Can.
The following year, Lottie released her first book called Rainbow Roots: #MAKEUPBYME, and started Tanologist, a line of self-tanning products. When Lottie isn't working, she loves to travel and post photos to her Instagram page, which has gained over one million followers. According to Daily Mail, the artist and entrepreneur is reportedly dating Love Island Australia star, Dan Thomas — the two were recently seen together cozying up on the beach in Barbados.
Next, we have the twins: Daisy and Phoebe.
Daisy and Phoebe Tomlinson are 15-year-old twins, who currently reside with their father in Doncaster, England, according to Famous Birthdays. Both sisters are aspiring Instagram influencers, with over 600,000 followers each. And although they're significantly younger than their older siblings, they reportedly have remained close with them.
Daisy apparently began dating famous YouTuber Tom Sharman in 2017, and according to a 2019 article from Wiki Birthdays, the two are still going strong. There is not much public information regarding Phoebe's dating life at this time, and we probably won't know anything unless she posts about it on Instagram.
Then there's the youngest sister, Doris, who has a twin brother.
Louis' mom parted ways with Mark in 2015, and moved on to date a man named Daniel Deakin. Together, they had two kids — who were also a set of twins — named Doris and Ernest. The youngest twins in the family are now 5 years old, according to Famous Birthdays, and Louis was present when they were born. They now live with their father in England.
Like I said, Louis' family life hasn't been smooth-sailing these last few years, but he's incredibly lucky to be surrounded by so many loved ones. Congrats on a fantastic new album, Louis — you deserve it.
