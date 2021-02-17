Mandy From 'iCarly' Has Taken a Step Back From Acting on TV

For some, iCarly worked so well because of Carly's interactions with her best friends and older brother, Spencer. For others, Spencer was the whole reason for watching the Nickelodeon show (mental fantasies of your own BFF's hot older sibling, anyone?). Other fans, however, lived for the side characters like Mandy from iCarly , who was a Carly superfan in just two episodes, but certainly left her mark on the series.

And now that millennials are reliving their iCarly obsession thanks to the series dropping on Netflix, some are wondering where these minor but oh so impactful characters went. Yes, like Mandy, who was played by actress Aria Wallace, but now goes by the name Aria Summer. She has definitely grown up and grown apart from her Nickelodeon days and that includes seemingly severing all ties with her short-lived iCarly character.

Where is Mandy from 'iCarly' today?

According to IMDb , Aria hasn't been in a TV show or movie since 2010, when she played a minor character in the movie Spork. But her life wasn't put on hold simply because she stepped back from the TV spotlight. Instead, she has been stage acting, modeling, and making music, which can be found on SoundCloud.

Her Instagram bio mentions traveling, modeling, singing, and acting all being part of her repertoire, so even if she hasn't been in anything major since her iCarly days, she is still performing in some capacity. Aria is also heavily into the Black Lives Movement and has posted plenty of images showing her support as well as an essay calling herself out for her own white privilege.

She has also shared original poetry she has written and plenty of photos from her travels across the United States. There's no mention of her former iCarly co-stars or even her essentially iconic role in the former Nickelodeon series. Even so, Aria seems to be plenty happy with the artistic sort of lifestyle she has been leading since she left the grind of the TV acting business.