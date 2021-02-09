The Real Reason Why 'iCarly' Came to an End Years Ago

With its last season raking in roughly 3.87 million viewers and garnering five nominations from the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Program, it appeared at the time as though there was virtually no reason for iCarly to come to an end. However, show star Miranda Cosgrove, who played Carly, seemingly had to make the executive decision to lay the concept to rest after five years because she was gearing up to go to college at the time.

With Miranda being only 14 when iCarly first aired, the natural progression of her life lined up directly with show filming, and thus by the time the last season came to an end, Miranda was ready to leave for college at the University of Southern California, where she studied cinematic arts.

At the time of her transition into student life, Miranda told USA Today that her current and future ambitions were being put to the side so that she could focus on her studies.

"It's hard when you're coming from a TV show. I'm hoping to find something that's right. It's hard when you're trying to do something different but not lose the people who know you. I wouldn't want to rush and do something that wasn't right. I'm just focusing on school."