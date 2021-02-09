Noah Munck Makes EDM Music After 'iCarly' Exit

The hit Nickelodeon show iCarly is set to come back for a reboot on Paramount Plus, and the first two seasons of the show are currently streaming on Netflix in anticipation of the reboot.

While Sam, Carly, and Freddie may have been the show's main trio of characters, their friend Gibby often stole the show with his dramatic antics. But where is Gibby now, and what is actor Noah Munck up to?