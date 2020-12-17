'Sam & Cat' Is Still a Short-Lived Millennial and Gen Z Treasure

The first and only season of Sam & Cat included 40 filmed episodes, which is a lot by anyone’s standards. Toward the end of filming, however, there were rumors of both Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy, the main stars, showing up late more and more.

Jennette was also dealing with near nude photos being leaked, while Ariana was working on the show and her rising music career at the same time. Throw in rumors of salary disputes among the cast and it was a lot for both lead actresses to handle.