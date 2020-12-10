Jennette McCurdy Has Been Busy Directing and Hosting a Podcast Since 'Sam & Cat'By Anna Garrison
If you're feeling nostalgic, Nickelodeon has a host of shows on a repeat cycle to binge. But fans of 2000s TV will recognize that none are more formative than iCarly, featuring Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jennette McCurdy. With a reboot (or is it more of a sequel?) underway, and the main cast signed on, fans are desperate to know: Where is Jennette McCurdy now?
Jennette McCurdy hasn't stopped acting in projects since her departure from 'Sam & Cat.'
Fans will have to stretch their memories back to 2013 when Jennette left iCarly and Victorious spinoff Sam & Cat over alleged financial disputes between her salary and Ariana Grande's. While this did cause a large controversy in both fan bases, she made up with Grande and continued acting in wildly different projects.
In 2014, Jennette starred in a web series known as What's Next For Sarah?, loosely based on her own life and experiences. She also began starring in the Netflix drama series Between. However, when Between was canceled, Jennette expressed frustration with her acting experiences and decided to turn her attention to writing and directing instead.
While her directorial debut Kenny is available to watch on YouTube, Jennette has directed several more films. In fact, since 2017, Jennette has written and directed three different films: The Grave, The McCurdys, and Strong Independent Women. These films tackle subjects that range from grief to disordered eating.
Unfortunately, Jennette is no stranger to either subject. Her mother passed away after a 17-year battle with cancer in 2013. Prior to her passing, Jennette had written an article in the Wall Street Journal to give advice on living with an ill parent.
In 2019, Jennette wrote a personal essay at the Huffington Post detailing her eating disorder, where she said she had been in recovery for two years. Jennette points to a childhood in Hollywood and a parent who also struggled with disordered eating as two major factors in the development of her own struggle.
More recently, Jennette has been focusing on self-care and new horizons.
Thankfully, it seems that despite many years of struggle and suffering, Jennette is turning over a new leaf. She credits therapy in the Huffington Post article for helping her recovery, and has taken her passions in television and film to write autobiographical content.
In 2020, Jennette performed a tragicomedy one-woman show called I'm Glad My Mom Died in theaters around Los Angeles and New York. She took a hiatus from the show when the coronavirus began to impact the United States, and instead took to YouTube to express herself. Jennette has recently posted videos of original songs dealing with quarantining and her new podcast, Empty Inside.
Now with confirmation of an iCarly reboot coming to Paramount Pictures' streaming service, who knows what the future holds for Jennette. She is one of several main cast members who has not yet confirmed her return, but due to her prior experiences, whether she will return is up for debate. Whatever she decides to do, fans hope her future is healthy and bright.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.