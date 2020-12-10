Jennette McCurdy Has Been Busy Directing and Hosting a Podcast Since 'Sam & Cat'

If you're feeling nostalgic, Nickelodeon has a host of shows on a repeat cycle to binge. But fans of 2000s TV will recognize that none are more formative than iCarly, featuring Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jennette McCurdy . With a reboot (or is it more of a sequel?) underway, and the main cast signed on, fans are desperate to know: Where is Jennette McCurdy now ?

Jennette McCurdy hasn't stopped acting in projects since her departure from 'Sam & Cat.'

Fans will have to stretch their memories back to 2013 when Jennette left iCarly and Victorious spinoff Sam & Cat over alleged financial disputes between her salary and Ariana Grande's. While this did cause a large controversy in both fan bases, she made up with Grande and continued acting in wildly different projects.

In 2014, Jennette starred in a web series known as What's Next For Sarah?, loosely based on her own life and experiences. She also began starring in the Netflix drama series Between. However, when Between was canceled, Jennette expressed frustration with her acting experiences and decided to turn her attention to writing and directing instead.

While her directorial debut Kenny is available to watch on YouTube, Jennette has directed several more films. In fact, since 2017, Jennette has written and directed three different films: The Grave, The McCurdys, and Strong Independent Women. These films tackle subjects that range from grief to disordered eating.

Unfortunately, Jennette is no stranger to either subject. Her mother passed away after a 17-year battle with cancer in 2013. Prior to her passing, Jennette had written an article in the Wall Street Journal to give advice on living with an ill parent.

