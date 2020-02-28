Brace Yourselves, Because 'Proud Family' Is Getting a Reboot — Will Kyla Pratt Be in It?

Proud Family's executive producers, Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will be coming back to work on the reboot, and in a statement, they implied it would simply be a continuation of the Proud clan's lives.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” they said in a joint statement.