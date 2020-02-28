We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Brace Yourselves, Because 'Proud Family' Is Getting a Reboot — Will Kyla Pratt Be in It?

Amidst the age of '90s and early 2000s reboots comes the announcement that Disney's hit animated series, Proud Family is officially returning to Disney+. Penny Proud and (hopefully) her entire family Is officially making a long-awaited return to the small screen, and TBH, my inner 9-year-old is elated.  

Since the beloved Proud clan will be making a comeback, however, we can't help but wonder if Kyla Pratt will be reprising her role in the Proud Family reboot, as the titular Penny Proud. So here is everything we know, regarding the rebooted Disney series.