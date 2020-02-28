Brace Yourselves, Because 'Proud Family' Is Getting a Reboot — Will Kyla Pratt Be in It?By Lizzy Rosenberg
Amidst the age of '90s and early 2000s reboots comes the announcement that Disney's hit animated series, Proud Family is officially returning to Disney+. Penny Proud and (hopefully) her entire family Is officially making a long-awaited return to the small screen, and TBH, my inner 9-year-old is elated.
Since the beloved Proud clan will be making a comeback, however, we can't help but wonder if Kyla Pratt will be reprising her role in the Proud Family reboot, as the titular Penny Proud. So here is everything we know, regarding the rebooted Disney series.
This is what we know about the premise of the new series.
Similar to what would have been the Lizzie McGuire reboot (RIP) or Fuller House (also RIP), the Proud Family series reboot, called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will catch up with the original family you came to know and love. That's right — according to Essence, Penny, Oscar, Suga Mama, and the whole gang will be returning to the revived series.
Proud Family's executive producers, Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will be coming back to work on the reboot, and in a statement, they implied it would simply be a continuation of the Proud clan's lives.
“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” they said in a joint statement.
Is the original 'Proud Family' cast returning for the reboot?
A Proud Family reboot would be absolutely nothing without the OG cast, and it seems as though the creators agreed. According to Hypebae, the entire original cast will be reprising their roles. Kyla Pratt will be playing Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson will be returning as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker will be coming back as Trudy, Jo Marie Payton will be Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer will be coming back as Uncle Bobby.
Additionally, Penny's friends will also be making an epic return as well — Karen Malina White will be playing Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye will be playing Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes is coming back as LaCienega Boulevardez. Will Nubia, Gina, and Olei Gross coming back as the questionably blue mean girls? That's unconfirmed, but maybe that's for the best.
Will Solange and Destiny's Child return to sing the 'Proud Family' reboot theme song?
I think we can all agree that the Proud Family theme song was absolutely epic — sung by Solange FEATURING Destiny's Child, there was truly nothing I'd rather jam out to. Will the Knowles sisters, Kelly, and Michelle be returning to remix the famous song? That hasn't been confirmed, but as you can see, Twitter is adamant in hoping they will either come back to sing it, or keep the original track.
While the news regarding Lizzie McGuire basically ruined my week, the Proud Family reboot is welcomed with open arms. This is truly the best news of 2020.
