Jane Fonda Has Been Arrested Multiple Times for Her Activist Work

For a lot of people, getting arrested is a negative experience — even more so if you're a celebrity. But for Jane Fonda, that's not the case.

The actress, who has been starring on screen since the 1960s, has been using her platform to protest for just as long. Jane's career has run parallel to her activist work, as she's protested and fought to bring change on a variety of causes, including the Vietnam War, the V-Day Movement, and climate change. But how many times has Jane been arrested?