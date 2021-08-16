Fans Are Eager for the Last 12 Episodes of 'Grace and Frankie' Season 7

When we last left Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin), they were in an interesting financial situation. Following the friends' Shark Tank disaster, thanks in part to Grace's new husband, Nick (Peter Gallagher), they decide to retreat to the beach house.

When they arrive, however, they are met with more bad news: the prototype of their invention, the Rise-Up, exploded and left ex-husbands Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) homeless. As such, Robert and Sol request to move into the beach house while their home is renovated, the first time they have lived with their ex-wives in years.

As Grace frets about the state of her new marriage, Nick is arrested for white-collar crime and leaves behind a gift in return: the couch that Grace has always hated is stuffed with enough cold, hard cash to get their business out of the toilet. Meanwhile, Grace's daughter Brianna (June Diane Raphael) and long-term boyfriend Barry (Peter Cambor) nearly break up over Brianna's refusal to get married but end up engaged instead.

As for what Season 7 has in store, there's much to be discovered! Will Sol and Robert get their house fixed up? Will Frankie and Grace's new business remain afloat? Will Nick return from jail looking for his money? And will Brianna and Barry ever get married? Only time will tell.

The first four episodes of Grace and Frankie Season 7 are now streaming on Netflix.