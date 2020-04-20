Carrie Mathison Is Forced to Make a Huge Decision in Series Finale of 'Homeland'By Gabrielle Bernardini
No, she won't do it... right?! Will Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) actually go through with killing her only ally?
In the penultimate episode of Homeland, the CIA operative continues to focus on finding the flight recorder, which could prove that the Taliban was not responsible for the death of President Warner (Beau Bridges) and also clear her name.
To obtain the recorder, Carrie is forced to make a deal with Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin). Yevgeny tells the officer that she must murder her mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin).
So, does Saul die in Season 8 of 'Homeland'?
After 10 years, it all comes down to this moment ...
The Season 8 episode ends with Carrie contemplating her options. If she executes Saul, she will save herself and possibly prevent World War III.
While we will anxiously have to wait to find out Saul's fate in the series finale, fans were quick to voice their opinion on social media following the roller coaster episode.
"Swear if Carrie Mathison betrays Saul, I'm going to lose my s--t. #Homeland," one person tweeted. Another person added: "If the show runners at @SHO_Homeland really do this to Saul after we’ve suffered through Carrie’s reckless bulls--t for yearssssssssss and then the merciless decline of Quinn...I might lose my f--king mind."
This individual tweeted, "No way in hell Carrie! You better not! All that goodwill you’ve earned, all those times being proven right b/c of Saul. Oh man, I can’t believe Yvegeny. That little snake! Such a good episode!!! #Homeland."
One fan wrote, "Coming into contact with Carrie Mathison for whatever unfortunate reason is just a death sentence. And I’d like to congratulate Saul for so far staying alive this long." Honestly, this person is not completely wrong... Either way, we're sure the series finale of Homeland will leave us shedding a few tears.
'Homeland' star Sam Trammell teases finale episodes.
Ahead of the series finale, Distractify spoke exclusively with Sam Trammell, who plays U.S. Vice-President-turned-President Benjamin Hayes. Describing himself as the "villain" of Season 8, the actor teased, "There’s going to be a surprise with me."
He added: "If you think you know me, I feel like you don’t really know Hayes yet, but you’ll know Hayes much better by the end. It’s sort of hard to get into his mind because he’s done a lot of contradictory things. He was listening to Wellington (Linus Roache) at first, and now he’s listening to Zabel. You’re going to learn a lot more about him and see more of his true colors by the end."
While fans are anxiously waiting to find out what decision Carrie will make, Sam revealed that the finale was rewritten "two days before" shooting. "Alex [Gansa] and Claire and Mandy, they were all so diligent about looking at every angle and making the end as satisfying and surprising and amazing as possible."
Well, we certainly can't wait!
Homeland airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.