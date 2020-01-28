We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here's Why 'Homeland' Is Ending After Eight Memorable Seasons

If you're a fan of Homeland, then you know that in mid-2018 it was revealed that after eight memorable seasons, the show is coming off the small screen. The series has been entertaining viewers on Showtime since 2011, but after nine years, it's no surprise that the captivating story is closing. So, now that we know Homeland is ending, fans are curious to know why it's leaving the air when it's one of the best shows around. Scroll down for everything we know!

Why is 'Homeland' ending?

It seems Homeland is simply ending because it's been on for so long and the cast and creators are ready to move on. With nine years, eight seasons, and nearly 100 episodes, there has simply been a lot of storytelling. But Showtime CEO David Nevins wants fans to understand that the show has not been "canceled" by the network.

"I do not want to hear the word 'cancellation,'" he previously revealed at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2018. "[Co-creator and showrunner] Alex Gansa will bring the show to its proper conclusion." 