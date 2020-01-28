Here's Why 'Homeland' Is Ending After Eight Memorable Seasons

It seems Homeland is simply ending because it's been on for so long and the cast and creators are ready to move on. With nine years, eight seasons, and nearly 100 episodes, there has simply been a lot of storytelling. But Showtime CEO David Nevins wants fans to understand that the show has not been "canceled" by the network.

"I do not want to hear the word 'cancellation,'" he previously revealed at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour in 2018. "[Co-creator and showrunner] Alex Gansa will bring the show to its proper conclusion."