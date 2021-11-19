Rosie Perez Once Sued 'Law & Order: SVU' — Dun Dun

Her last role was playing Megan Brisco in HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, opposite Kaley Cuoco. This performance earned Rosie her first Emmy nomination. In an interview with the New York Times, she said she initially turned down the part because she hates flying. She also got COVID-19 when they were filming in Bangkok. It was so bad she ended up in the ICU, where she made her coworkers promise to not let her die there. Thankfully, she recovered.