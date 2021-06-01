Mayim Bialik Is Supporting Mental Health Advocacy on 'Jeopardy!'

Neuroscientist and actress Mayim Bialik has been living the dream. It's her turn behind the Jeopardy! podium and she already loves it. She even said so to USA Today after starting her two-week run on Memorial Day 2021. And since she has a Ph.D. in neuroscience, she seems like a great choice for the job.

Some might recognize Mayim as the star of the show Blossom , while for others, the actress might be best known as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory . Being on two really popular shows must have given her a huge paycheck, but what's her salary for hosting Jeopardy!? Mayim's got big donation plans.

"They provide support not only to individuals living with mental illness, but to their families as well, to give support to help people get through understanding that the family member is struggling or hospitalized or living with a mental illness."

All the money contestants win over the course of Mayim's hosting duties will be matched and donated. She said she chose to donate to the Alliance because she's worked with them before. "I've been involved with that charity as a client, as it were," she said in an interview with USA Today.

Just like with previous Jeopardy! hosts, Mayim's salary on the show isn't publicly available. Instead, the focus is on the money that's donated to a charity of the host's choice. This time, Mayim chose The National Alliance on Mental Illness . The Alliance advocates for mental health needs and gives users a wide range of resources for support and education.

Mayim said she was nervous to fill Alex Trebek's shoes.

In her USA Today interview, Mayim said that even though she was really excited to host Jeopardy!, she was initially nervous. "I was terrified," she said. "It's not like you can even try to fill Alex's shoes. Everybody kind of holds his energy present on that stage. You still feel him there, and I think I really just wanted to discreetly and humbly take that podium."

Article continues below advertisement

But her kind words for the show didn't stop there. Mayim said in an interview posted on her Instagram that she wanted to be involved with the show in any way she could, even going so far as to joke that she would sweep the floors. "[Jeopardy!] is such an iconic and unbelievable piece of our collective culture," she said. "To be considered to be part of it, really in any way, it's an immense honor. Especially for someone who's dedicated so much of my life to academia, to knowing things and being able to communicate things."