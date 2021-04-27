Who Ranked the Worst ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Since Alex Trebek?

Since the airing of Alex Trebek's final episodes of Jeopardy! , which is one of the longest-running game shows, it just hasn't been the same, and neither has its ratings. Of course, the ratings of the quiz show were high by interest in seeing Alex off and have stayed quite high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than him host. While the Nielsen numbers for the show have tapered off a bit, it still has done pretty well against all other syndicated series since Alex's final bow.

Five guest hosts have taken their place behind the podium and have included Jeopardy! royalty Ken Jennings, executive producer of the show Mike Richards, journalist Katie Couric, TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers . Currently, journalist and TV personality Anderson Cooper is holding the position, quizzing contestants until April 30.

We've compiled a list of the guest hosts on the show so far and have ranked them by the official rankings, the Nielsen ratings. The Hollywood Reporter explains how the rating works: "The Nielsen ratings are calculated based on a sample of 40,000 homes and about 100,000 people that are demographically representative of the population as a whole."

So, according to the Nielsen ratings, which hosts did viewers of Jeopardy! watch the least, making them last in the guest host rankings?