These Stars Have Been Announced as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosts

These Stars Have Been Announced as 'Jeopardy!' Guest HostsBy Shannon Raphael
Most fans can agree that Alex Trebek left an indelible impact as the host of Jeopardy!, and that nobody will be able to fully fill the void that he left behind.
The host, who joined the trivia show in 1984, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020 after a battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Like the legend he was, he continued filming episodes in the weeks leading up to his death.
An official replacement for Alex has not been announced, and it will likely be some time until that happens. Until then, a lineup of guest hosts has been revealed, and it includes some surprising additions.
Keep reading for the confirmed and rumored Jeopardy! fill-in hosts.
1. Ken Jennings
For years, many have speculated about Ken Jennings as the likely successor to Alex's position. After all, he's played the game many times, and he clinched the Greatest of All Time title at the beginning of 2020.
It's unclear if Ken's stint as the guest host is a trial run of sorts, or if he'll go back to his clue-reading role. On Jan. 11, Ken took his first turn behind the hosting podium. He got emotional when discussing Alex's legacy, and viewers all around the world could relate.
"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life. Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace," the trivia whiz shared.
"Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much and I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let's be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek," Ken continued. "But we can honor him by playing the game he loved."
While Ken's role on the show has been confirmed for some time now, and he was an obvious choice, the others are a bit more surprising.
2. Aaron Rodgers
Though the quarterback is still aiming for a Super Bowl appearance, he will do a guest run on Jeopardy! when the Packers' season is officially over.
He confirmed his spot on the show during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 12. The NFL star shared that he's been a longtime fan of the game show and of Alex himself.
"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek... They're doing some guest-hosting spots," he said. "It's going to be released here very soon but I had the opportunity to be one of those... I'm excited about the opportunity."
It won't be Aaron's first time on the show, however. He played in a celebrity charity tournament in 2015, and he won $50,000.
The date of his episode has not been shared yet.
3. Katie Couric
The former Today anchor is rumored to be one of the other guest hosts, but she has not discussed the speculation yet. The LA Times reported that the journalist will take over a full week of episodes.
She has also appeared on the program before, though in a different capacity. Katie has sporadically read out the clue videos in the past, but this would be her first time hosting the series.
Jeopardy! airs on weeknights. Check your local listing for time and network information.