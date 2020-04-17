What Are Dr. Oz's Political Views? The Talk Show Host Has Voiced Some Wild Opinions

Completely disregarding the fact that the coronavirus is still running rampant, a large portion of the right-wing government is still eager to reopen the economy , which includes restaurants, offices, schools, and more, according to the Washington Post, and most medical experts like Dr. Fauci have vouched against it, saying we need more time in quarantine to ensure the virus has subsided.

However, it seems like Dr. Oz has aligned his beliefs with these right-wing ideologies. During an interview on Fox, according to New York Daily News, the doctor reportedly said that putting kids back into their pre-quarantine routine (aka going to school) “may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality,” essentially implying that those lives were disposable... yikes.

“Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider,” he continued.