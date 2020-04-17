What Are Dr. Oz's Political Views? The Talk Show Host Has Voiced Some Wild Opinions

What Are Dr. Oz's Political Views? The Talk Show Host Has Voiced Some Wild OpinionsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Over the last several years, Dr. Oz has faced innumerable controversies, from promoting questionable weight-loss drugs, to making outlandish assertions about "cancer-fighting foods," and now, for allegedly making comments that schools should reopen nationwide, despite the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.
As Fox's favorite health expert, we can easily assume Dr. Oz's political views... but stay tuned for all the dirty details.
Trump apparently appointed Dr. Oz to his council on sports, fitness, and nutrition.
Although working for the government with a far-right U.S. president such as Trump doesn't necessarily mean you're affiliated with a specific political party, Dr. Oz was personally appointed by the reality star to be part of his council on sports, fitness, and nutrition back in 2018, according to CNN.
His role would entail encouraging and educating Americans about the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle. Trump also elected former bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno from The Incredible Hulk TV series, and Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Beyond Dr. Oz's supposed medical expertise, however, it seems like there's a reason Trump turned to him to take on the two-year role.
Dr. Oz is frequently an "unpaid guest" on conservative news station Fox News.
You've probably noticed that Dr. Oz has made several appearances on America's top conservative news station, Fox News, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he doesn't get paid for it. Apparently, this is because Dr. Oz has become well-acquainted with most of the cast and crew, and they all share similar views.
"We have a good rapport with all hosts and all media on a wide variety of networks and platforms... he is not paid by Fox or any of the other media we appear on. ... Previous to coronavirus, he had roughly bi-weekly appearances on the Today show and Fox & Friends, so this is nothing new," one of Dr. Oz's spokespersons told The Hollywood Reporter.
Dr. Oz has predominantly financially endorsed Republican candidates in the past.
Although Dr. Oz reportedly has "Democratic views regarding health care," according to The Hollow, it seems as though he's mostly endorsed Republican candidates in past elections. In total, he has reportedly donated almost $20,000 to political candidates, and a whopping $16,500 went to those running for the Republican party.
In 2008 when former POTUS Barack Obama was running for his first term, the TV personality reportedly cast his vote to former Republican nominee, John McCain. Apparently, Dr. Oz contributed $4,400 to McCain's campaign.
Like many right-wing politicians, Dr. Oz is eager to reopen businesses, schools, and more.
Completely disregarding the fact that the coronavirus is still running rampant, a large portion of the right-wing government is still eager to reopen the economy, which includes restaurants, offices, schools, and more, according to the Washington Post, and most medical experts like Dr. Fauci have vouched against it, saying we need more time in quarantine to ensure the virus has subsided.
However, it seems like Dr. Oz has aligned his beliefs with these right-wing ideologies. During an interview on Fox, according to New York Daily News, the doctor reportedly said that putting kids back into their pre-quarantine routine (aka going to school) “may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality,” essentially implying that those lives were disposable... yikes.
“Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider,” he continued.
Oz reportedly back-pedaled on his comments, claiming that he misspoke. The message he intended to express, however, has not been clarified.
It's pretty clear that Oz's political views are predominantly Republican. Because of Dr. Oz's magnified platform with recurring guest spots on Fox News and ongoing daytime TV segments, some clear and science-based advice would be greatly appreciated, however, it seems as though his political views may get in the way of that.