Dr. Oz Has Claimed His Show Is Not 'a Medical Show', but What Does That Mean?

Over his long career, the most consistent issue that viewers have taken with Dr. Oz is that much of the information he provides is incorrect or not based on science. In 2015, a huge number of doctors signed a letter to Columbia University asking the university to remove Dr. Oz from their faculty. The letter claimed that members of the public were being "misled and endangered" by the things that he said on the show.

They also accused Dr. Oz of showing "an egregious lack of integrity" and promoting "quack treatment cures in the interest of personal financial gain."

In a delayed response to the letter, Dr. Oz told NBC News that his show is "not a medical show." Instead, he said the show's goal was to discuss the "good life." Given the name of the show, though, it's understandable to think that some viewers might be confused.