What Kind of Doctor Is Dr. Oz? He's Been Involved in a Number of Controversies

As one of the most recognizable faces in personal health and wellness, Dr. Mehmet Oz is a force to be reckoned with. He took daytime television by storm when he began appearing as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Since 2009, the medical expert has been starring in his own daily TV program, The Dr. Oz Show.

Through the years, plenty of people have likely wondered: What kind of doctor is Dr. Oz?