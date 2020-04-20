Wait, Are Dr. Vin Gupta and Dr. Sanjay Gupta Actually Related?

In these pandemic times, it’s important to have a reliable source for news and medical advice given all the mixed messaging coming from the country’s *cough* official sources. One such emerging voice of reason has been Dr. Vin Gupta .

Thanks to years of expertise and experience, Dr. Gupta has been tapped to appear as a contributor to a number of media outlets in order to discuss the various issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and the administration’s plans to reopen the economy.

With his good looks and extensive knowledge about public health matters, many people are captive to the doctor's evidence-based information about our current situation.

But while doing so, many people are also wondering whether Dr. Vin is related to another good-looking, famous Desi doctor, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.