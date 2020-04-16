Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo Have a Pretty Awesome Bromance

Chris Cuomo actually has a big brother: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. But that doesn't mean that he doesn't consider Don to be another big brother. In September 2019, Don discussed their relationship on Jimmy Kimmel Live, noting that his mom actually calls Chris her favorite CNN anchor.

When Don told Jimmy that he and Chris were good friends, the host actually wondered if that were true. This is likely because Chris and Don don't always agree politically and it's rather common to see them debating on their CNN shows. But Don assured him that they were very good friends, saying that they spend a great deal of time off work together.

One weekend, when his mom texted him asking what he was up to, he told her that he was getting lunch with Chris, which prompted his mom to tell him that Chris was "like the brother you never had."

And it's pretty common for the men to call each other brother and say that they love each other on screen as well.