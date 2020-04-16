How Old Are Chris Cuomo's Kids? He Hopes He Won't Pass Coronavirus to Them, Too

The Cuomo brothers have received a ton of press in recent weeks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of course, has been leading the response to COVID-19 in his state — which has been hit particularly hard by the virus. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Chris — CNN's Cuomo Prime Time host — actually tested positive for coronavirus.

The live TV interviews Chris and Andrew have done — both separately and together — have helped keep the public informed during the ongoing pandemic. And their brotherly teasing has managed to spark an interest in the Cuomo family in general.

Naturally, people at home have wondered about Chris' kids, who all still live at home. But how old are they? Let's take a closer look at the CNN anchor's wife and children.