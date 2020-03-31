Did Andrew Cuomo Pierce His Right Nipple Before Watching 'Tiger King' or After?

New Yorkers have seen a lot of Governor Andrew Cuomo's face on TV recently ever since NYC has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in America. With a higher concentration of cases and fatalities than any other spot in the country, New York is being looked to as the archetype for how others should (and shouldn't, in some cases) treat the panic surrounding COVID-19.

But an unlikely story has arisen from Cuomo's numerous appearances: a nipple piercing.