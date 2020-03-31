Did Andrew Cuomo Pierce His Right Nipple Before Watching 'Tiger King' or After?By Mustafa Gatollari
New Yorkers have seen a lot of Governor Andrew Cuomo's face on TV recently ever since NYC has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in America. With a higher concentration of cases and fatalities than any other spot in the country, New York is being looked to as the archetype for how others should (and shouldn't, in some cases) treat the panic surrounding COVID-19.
But an unlikely story has arisen from Cuomo's numerous appearances: a nipple piercing.
Some people think Governor Andrew Cuomo might have a... nipple piercing.
During one of his numerous appearances addressing how the state plans on tackling the spread of COVID-19, Andrew rocked a white polo with no undershirt on underneath. However, folks noticed a disparity in the nipple action peeking out from under the cloth between Right Cuomo Nip and Left Cuomo Nip: namely that the Governor's right nipple appears to be pierced.
Several folks have taken screenshots of Cuomo rocking the white polo and pretty much everyone is convinced that the man enjoys a little hardware on his mammary gland.
It definitely does look like there's a stud going through his flesh, but maybe it could be something else? Maybe it's an unusually pointy right nipple? Or maybe it's a third one that just happened to get half formed near his dominant nip?
In order for us to get to the bottom of this, let's ascertain just what kind of nipple ring Cuomo's rocking. I'm thinking it's the kind that looks like a tiny old-timey strongman barbell. Similar to the one this hirsute individual has on his nip.
I know what you're thinking, OK, the only way to truly know whether or not Cuomo has a nipple ring (because it's not like you're going to bring it up to him in a press conference, but given the state of politics today I wouldn't be surprised) is to see another person with a similar ring rocking a white shirt, and then comparing the two.
May I present to you: exhibit B.
I think it's safe to assume that the N.Y. State Governor is indeed rocking a nipple ring on his right pectoral.
People on Twitter didn't seem too perturbed by it, and why should they? If the guy wants his nips to pick up SIRIUS XM, then let him go nuts with piercings.
What folks also had a field day with, however, were the size of Cuomo's hands, something that his younger brother roasted him for on a live TV broadcast.
There were some Twitter users who didn't want to be privy to the fact Andrew Cuomo was sporting a nipple ring, while others didn't think he had a ring on at all. Just that his nipples were so pointy from constantly being on edge about having to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
What do you think? Is Cuomo really rocking a nipple ring? Or is there some other explanation for that little bump on his lower chest conspicuously right by the nipple area?
