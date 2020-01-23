We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
why-doesnt-aaron-rodgers-talk-to-his-family-1579795042577.jpg
Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Why Doesn't Aaron Rodgers Talk to His Family? Their Relationship Is Complicated

By

Family relationships can be hard — even if you're a football star. Just ask Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Because in light of his recent comments about organized religion, the strained relationship he has with his family is now in the spotlight.

It all started with an interview Aaron did with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, for her podcast Pretty Intense. A YouTube video of their conversation was published on Dec. 27, and Aaron's feelings about organized religion were loud and clear. “I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell,” he said. “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”