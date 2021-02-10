'Bachelorette' Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Have a Wedding Update (EXCLUSIVE)

JoJo Fletcher met her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers , when she was the lead on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.

When it comes to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette , there are a few fan-favorite couples who prove that it is possible to find love on reality TV.

The duo spoke exclusively with Distractify about the latest with their wedding plans, their current home renovation (think: island paradise), and how their finding a perfect car with Autotrader mirrors being on The Bachelorette.

In the five years since the two first got engaged, the couple has renovated more than a dozen properties together, they've hosted shows like Cash Pad and Fittest Couples, and they may have set a few wedding dates. (Their nuptials were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

JoJo and Jordan might be postponing their wedding (again).

When the TV personalities set a wedding date for June of 2020 back in 2019, they couldn't have foreseen the global pandemic that would thwart their plans. Jordan and JoJo postponed their big day to May of 2021 in the hopes that things would be back to normal. But, the pandemic might make them have to, once again, delay their nuptials.

"We've been very optimistic and very hopeful about our new date because we pushed our date from 2020, and we gave it a year. We were super hopeful that things would be in a better place by May of this year," JoJo shared. "We just got a call from our wedding planner letting us know that our venue is still at a 10 person maximum capacity. Our guest list is far greater than that, so we're currently trying to figure out what to do there."

Though the two were initially set on waiting until they could have the wedding they always dreamed of, now they're not sure whether that will even be an option for quite some time. "We've weighed out the options. Do we roll the dice and hope that things open up? Or do we postpone it 'til later this year or to next year? Do we get married intimately and do a reception later?" JoJo explained, talking about the options the two have been going back and forth with.

"What Jordan and I have been talking about over the last few days is that we both just want to have that day be everything that we've dreamt of, and we've already waited five years," she continued. "We might have to postpone. If that has to happen, then I think that's something that we'll be OK with."

Jordan echoed that they want to ensure that their wedding is safe for all involved. "We want family and friends to be able to travel in and to be safe to celebrate," the sports analyst added. "We'll get there eventually."