'Bachelorette' Stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Have a Wedding Update (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 10 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
When it comes to The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, there are a few fan-favorite couples who prove that it is possible to find love on reality TV.
JoJo Fletcher met her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, when she was the lead on Season 12 of The Bachelorette.
In the five years since the two first got engaged, the couple has renovated more than a dozen properties together, they've hosted shows like Cash Pad and Fittest Couples, and they may have set a few wedding dates. (Their nuptials were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
The duo spoke exclusively with Distractify about the latest with their wedding plans, their current home renovation (think: island paradise), and how their finding a perfect car with Autotrader mirrors being on The Bachelorette.
JoJo and Jordan might be postponing their wedding (again).
When the TV personalities set a wedding date for June of 2020 back in 2019, they couldn't have foreseen the global pandemic that would thwart their plans.
Jordan and JoJo postponed their big day to May of 2021 in the hopes that things would be back to normal. But, the pandemic might make them have to, once again, delay their nuptials.
"We've been very optimistic and very hopeful about our new date because we pushed our date from 2020, and we gave it a year. We were super hopeful that things would be in a better place by May of this year," JoJo shared. "We just got a call from our wedding planner letting us know that our venue is still at a 10 person maximum capacity. Our guest list is far greater than that, so we're currently trying to figure out what to do there."
Though the two were initially set on waiting until they could have the wedding they always dreamed of, now they're not sure whether that will even be an option for quite some time.
"We've weighed out the options. Do we roll the dice and hope that things open up? Or do we postpone it 'til later this year or to next year? Do we get married intimately and do a reception later?" JoJo explained, talking about the options the two have been going back and forth with.
"What Jordan and I have been talking about over the last few days is that we both just want to have that day be everything that we've dreamt of, and we've already waited five years," she continued. "We might have to postpone. If that has to happen, then I think that's something that we'll be OK with."
Jordan echoed that they want to ensure that their wedding is safe for all involved.
"We want family and friends to be able to travel in and to be safe to celebrate," the sports analyst added. "We'll get there eventually."
In the meantime, the two are renovating their house in Puerto Rico.
Until JoJo and Jordan decide what to do about swapping vows, they're focused on yet another renovation project. Instead of helping flipping other people's houses on Cash Pad, the two are focused on their home in Puerto Rico.
They commenced a renovation on Feb. 9, and though it's their 13th project together, they think it'll be their most difficult one to date.
"It's probably the most challenging project that we've done because renovating on an island logistically is a little more difficult," JoJo explained. "This will be a whole new experience, and probably a little more stressful."
The engaged pair may be rock solid when it comes to their relationship, but they've definitely disagreed on design choices before.
"Oh, have we had design differences," JoJo said. "Out of the many houses we've renovated together, we've for sure butted heads on a lot of things. Personally, I think our design styles now line up pretty well."
But, overall, working together has helped them grow stronger as a couple.
"Knowing how to communicate; that makes our projects better and our relationship better," Jordan said. "We've had a lot of practice for both."
One thing the couple never disagrees on is cars.
Though the engaged couple's first car experience together may have been Jordan's limo entrance on the show, they've since needed a vehicle sturdy enough to help with their frequent home moves, renovations, and their busy lives in general.
Making design plans or selecting finishes may cause the duo to bicker, but they've always been solid when it comes to automobiles.
"We're similar — we’ve never had any issues when it comes to cars," JoJo said.
While finding the right vehicle can be a daunting task, JoJo and Jordan partnered with Autotrader to help people find "the one."
To commemorate Autotrader's Best New Cars for 2021 list, the company matched each of the 12 vehicles on the list to a Zodiac sign. The quiz was so accurate that the former Bachelorette was actually paired with her current truck.
"I'm a Scorpio, and the car that came up for me is a Ford F-150," she shared. "It was pretty spot-on because I love that truck too. Any time we've ever needed to move, which is six times, we've really utilized this truck."
Plus, she added, she likes having a big car for the times when she "accidentally hit[s] a curb."
"That happens," Jordan confirmed.
Whether you're a glitz and glam driver, or you take trips off the road or you want safety as your No. 1 priority, the Zodiac quiz has it all.
Jordan, who is a Virgo, was matched with a Volvo XC40.
"Mine was a little bit more sporty, but it's still got muscle behind it," Jordan said about agreeing with the type of car he was paired with.
The football commentator then compared the Best Cars of 2021 list to the show on which he met his bride-to-be.
"This partnership is great because Autotrader makes it easy to narrow down the best new cars in 2021. Similar to how The Bachelorette narrowed it down for JoJo, right?" Jordan joked. "They put 25 guys in front of her, and she had to make a decision, that's what Autotrader does — they give you 12 cars to help you make a decision."
Clearly, JoJo made the right choice when it came to her final rose recipient. Her wedding to Jordan will be celebrated by Bachelor Nation — however it happens.
If you need to make a car decision, or you simply want to know what your sign means when it comes to getting on the road, you can take Autotrader's fun Zodiac car quiz here.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.