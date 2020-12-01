JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Postponed Their Wedding Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic

If there's one thing Bachelor and Bachelorette fans look forward to after a season of watching a lead man or woman date a couple dozen contestants, it's the wedding. Sometimes the resulting couple does get married, while other times, they end up breaking things off before fans even know what’s happening. For JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers , however, who fell in love on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, it looks like they are going to get a happy ending with a wedding of their own.

JoJo and Jordan are one of the few remaining engaged Bachelor couples, and their relationship has already beaten the odds. When will JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' wedding be?

After spending nearly four years together, JoJo and Jordan were finally ready to take the plunge for marriage. They planned their post-Bachelorette nuptials, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

JoJo and Jordan later revealed that their wedding day would be June 13, 2020. The pair even got re-engaged in August of 2019, since they had embarked on their official wedding planning at the time. Jordan proposed again to his fiancé with a new ring (that was not courtesy of Neil Lane).

"We're waiting to find the exact date with our venue, but that's it," JoJo said at the time. She revealed that they were "actively planning" their wedding.

The reality TV couple announced their intentions to get married in the Summer of 2020 after an appearance on Today in July of 2019.

Jordan and JoJo had to postpone their wedding, but they will get married in 2021.

Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to postpone their nuptials. On what would have been their wedding day, both Jordan and JoJo posted about their undying commitment to one another. They also teased that they would be getting married in 2021 instead.

JoJo posted a selfie of the two with her second engagement ring on. "6.13.20 ... Happy 'What would have been Wedding Day' to us! As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy [Jordan Rodgers] I know it will be all more worth the wait. ⁣2021, we reallyyyyy can't wait for you," JoJo wrote.

Jordan posted a photo of him and the former Bachelorette painting their home. He explained that the day had turned out very different from how they had imagined it. "Today was going to be our Wedding Day. We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room! At least she still has some white (paint) on," he began in his caption.

"As you know by now we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint...our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer I guess. I love you [JoJo Fletcher] and I can't wait to marry you in 2021!" Jordan concluded.

As far as what the new details of their re-scheduled nuptials, neither Jordan nor JoJo has discussed their future plans. It's unclear if they will still look to have a summer wedding, or if they will instead try to get married earlier in the year.