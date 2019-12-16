Meet the Women Competing on Peter Weber's Season of 'The Bachelor'

Fans of The Bachelor got an early gift this holiday season — a first look at the women who will be competing on Peter Weber's season of the reality dating competition.

The cast of the 2020 season is full of pageant queens, a couple of flight attendants, and aspiring Instagram influencers. Noticeably missing is Hannah Brown, who made a cameo in the trailer for Peter's season, but will ultimately not be competing for his final rose.

So, who does Peter Weber pick?

Reality Steve has yet to release winner spoilers, but the super sleuth has revealed who lands in Peter's final four and goes on hometown dates with the pilot. Did your favorite make the cut?

Watch The Bachelor when it premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.