We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
peter-weber-the-bachelor-final-three-1573673717252.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Peter Weber's Final Three Women on 'The Bachelor' Have Been Revealed (SPOILERS)

By

It honestly feels like we just witnessed Peter Weber and Hannah Brown getting down and dirty in a windmill during The Bachelorette overnight dates (thankfully, the cameras didn’t capture what the duo wound up doing four times that evening). 

Now, "Pilot Pete" is preparing to propose as his own Bachelor journey comes to an end. As always, we can count on Reality Steve to give us the deets on which three contestants join our lead in the fantasy suite. Continue reading for major Season 24 spoilers.

Peter revealed his own top three after Episode 3.

After the third episode of the season, Peter gave an interview about who his top three women were at the time of the pillow fight group date. He told Entertainment Tonight that while he was still making decisions, he had three women in mind who he could really feel a connection with.