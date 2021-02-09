Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Might've Met Through His Ex

Even though we're only just a little over a month into 2021, some very shocking things have already happened. One of them being that NFL star Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley are engaged to be married! It's exciting! But, what's interesting about all of it is the fact that they were only dating for a few months before they decided they wanted to tie the knot... to each their own, right?

Another layer of this relationship that's just a bit confusing is how exactly these two people connected. Obviously, they are in the famous people pool of life, which is a very significant commonality between Aaron and Shailene. But with him being an athlete and her being a television and movie star, there had to be a very specific thing or maybe even person that had them cross paths.

And this is the part where it gets sort of, maybe, messy. There are reports that Danica Patrick, who is Aaron's most recent ex, is the reason that Rodgers and Woodley are betrothed to each other. Yeah, it's complicated. So, read on to learn more about how this all went down.

There's been no evidence of Shailene and Danica being close friends, but Shailene does follow Danica on Instagram. And she has "liked" some of Danica's posts in the past, Daily Pop of Love found. This definitely doesn't totally back up the theory that Danica was the person who introduced Aaron and Shailene, but it's not really out of line and could be possible.

It was groundbreaking news when the world was informed that Aaron and Shailene were an item. And many questions were floating around. One of the main ones being: how? What brought them together? The hosts of E! Online's Daily Pop of Love reported and brought to light that Rodger's ex and former professional racing driver Danica Patrick was a possible mutual friend of the former couple.

Aaron and Shailene were only dating for a few months before getting engaged.

Less than a year ago, Shailene had just broken things off with her ex Ben Volavola, a professional rugby player, after about two years of dating. She opened up to Bustle in April 2020 about the relationship and the breakup. "I was in a relationship with someone and we were very much on the road to marriage and children,” she said “I realized I was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit. I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”

And just a few months ago, in September of 2020, Aaron was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show where he touched on what dating was like for him at the time. He had described it as his "new and increased love of life." He went onto say: "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."