“Green 19” Is Part of the Green Bay Packers’ Nearly Indecipherable Code

Green Bay Packers fans think Aaron Rodgers always says “319,” but he’s actually shouting out “Green 19.” The call, often overheard during TV broadcasts of Packers games, is part of the cadence the athlete uses to communicate with his teammates.

“Actually, he says ‘Green 19,’ not ‘319.’ That’s his cadence,” a Yahoo! Answers user wrote in 2012 . “The ball will be snapped on either the first or second call. If he wants to do a hard count, he will add the words ‘set’ and ‘hut’ after saying ‘Green 19.’”