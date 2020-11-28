Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Still Together? They Started Dating in 2018

Unfortunately for fans who loved the couple, Aaron and Danica called it quits sometime in spring 2020. They are “no longer together,” a rep for Danica told Page Six in July.

Not long afterward, Danica took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic message about relationships.

“Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes,” she wrote at the time, according to E! News. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle?