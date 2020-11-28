Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Still Together? They Started Dating in 2018

Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Still Together? They Started Dating in 2018By Gina Vaynshteyn
It's football season, which means Sundays are off-limits for many of us fans (unless it involves a TV and snacks). For a while there, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an especially big fan: his girlfriend, Danica Patrick. But are Aaron and Danica still going out today?
Are Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick still going out?
Unfortunately for fans who loved the couple, Aaron and Danica called it quits sometime in spring 2020. They are “no longer together,” a rep for Danica told Page Six in July.
Not long afterward, Danica took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic message about relationships.
“Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes,” she wrote at the time, according to E! News. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle?
“The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time,” the message continued.
How long did Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick date?
Aaron and Danica first met in 2012, during the Espy awards ceremony. Even though Danica was married to someone else at the time, she ended up getting a divorce a few months later. Was it because she knew Aaron was the one? The two actually took awhile before they got together, both dating other people until 2018, the year Aaron and Danica became #official.
The two were together until sometime in spring 2020, although an exact breakup date is unknown.
Here's what else we know about Danica Patrick.
Danica is a professional athlete as well. The 38-year-old used to be a race car driver. In fact, according to Sports Illustrated, Danica was the first female driver to finish in the top five at the Indianapolis 500, along with being the first to win an IndyCar Series race. If that's not impressive enough, she's the first woman to win a NASCAR Cup Series pole.
You may have seen Danica on TV — she's made a ton of appearances. In 2008, the now-retired racer was featured as a guest on the Late Show with David Letterman after she won her first IndyCar race. She also filmed several national commercials with GoDaddy.com, one of which aired during the Super Bowl XLIII. (In fact, she's been in 14 Super Bowl commercials, according to ESPN, which is a record for any celeb.) She was also a guest on the The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019.
Danica is also an actress, because what can this human NOT do? For example, she was in a 2010 episode in CSI:NY, voiced herself in a Simpsons episode called "How Munched Is That Birdie in the Window?", and that's not even all of it. Aside from TV and acting, Danica has her own wine company called Somnium. She also has her own athleisure collection called Warrior by Danica Patrick. Unclear when Danica has time to sleep!
But yeah — you probably won't be seeing Danica Patrick at the Packers game this Sunday ... or any Sunday, actually. Because unfortunately, their two-year relationship was among the casualties of 2020.