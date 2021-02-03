Shailene Woodley Has Dated Some Pretty Major Stars Over the Years

Following the rumored romantics with Theo, Shailene was genuinely romantically linked to musician Nahko Bear, the frontman for group Nahko and Medicine for the People. Their relationship spanned two years from 2014 to 2016 and was seemingly an open relationship.

After splitting up with Nahko, Shailene engaged in the most public relationship of her career with Australian-born Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola. Although they only dated for a year, Shailene was confident that their relationship would work out, however, the pair split in 2017. In the time since, per The New York Times , she has been focusing heavily on mental health and self-fortification.

Fast forward to the present day, according to E! News, and Shailene and the Packers quarterback are enjoying a "private and low-key" relationship devoid of the issues both have faced publicly in the past.

Although Aaron is focusing on football training in Wisconsin and Shailene is filming Misanthrope in Montreal, they have seemingly still been keeping in contact and very much want their relationship to work out while still maintaining their respective careers.