Shailene Woodley Has Dated Some Pretty Major Stars Over the Years

Shailene Woodley Has Dated Some Pretty Major Stars Over the YearsBy Chris Barilla
Feb. 3 2021, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Over the years, Shailene Woodley has dated some fairly high-profile stars from a variety of industries including movies, music, television, and sports. Now, the acclaimed Divergent star is being linked to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and fans are buzzing over the news of their low-key romance.
Due to the news that Shailene is romantically involved with one of the most famous athletes in the U.S. breaking, increased attention is being given to who she really is and the exact circumstances of her known dating history. With that, here's a list of everyone the actress has had known romantic ties to over the years.
Shailene Woodley's dating history is as eclectic as could be.
It seems as though Shailene was never one for having much of a type, as her famous exes have been as varied as the roles she has taken on throughout her career.
One of the earliest reports of the star's romantic endeavors came in the form of a high-profile rumor in 2014 that said she and Elliot Page hooked up. Per an article from OK! Magazine at the time, the two seemingly had a fling during the summer of that year, but neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.
Shailene reportedly dated 'Divergent' costar Theo James.
While Shailene and Theo James worked on the Divergent series, their working relationship was constantly plagued by rumors of a real-life one budding. After a while, however, those rumors seemingly came kind of true, when the pair were seemingly caught kissing over lunch back in 2014.
Despite what seemed like a budding relationship backed by plenty of shared romantic scenes in their films together, Theo and Shailene weren't actually together. In 2016, Theo did an interview with The Fresno Bee where he admitted that his romantic actions with Shailene were all part of an effort to make their on-screen relationship seem more real.
During the aforementioned interview, he mentioned that "the hard part of playing the relationship is making sure it doesn’t feel artificial. Hopefully, we did that with this movie," basically solidifying that the two were only as involved with each other as their film contracts required them to be.
Shailene has never really had a set type when it came to dating.
Following the rumored romantics with Theo, Shailene was genuinely romantically linked to musician Nahko Bear, the frontman for group Nahko and Medicine for the People. Their relationship spanned two years from 2014 to 2016 and was seemingly an open relationship.
After splitting up with Nahko, Shailene engaged in the most public relationship of her career with Australian-born Fijian rugby player Ben Volavola. Although they only dated for a year, Shailene was confident that their relationship would work out, however, the pair split in 2017. In the time since, per The New York Times, she has been focusing heavily on mental health and self-fortification.
Fast forward to the present day, according to E! News, and Shailene and the Packers quarterback are enjoying a "private and low-key" relationship devoid of the issues both have faced publicly in the past.
Although Aaron is focusing on football training in Wisconsin and Shailene is filming Misanthrope in Montreal, they have seemingly still been keeping in contact and very much want their relationship to work out while still maintaining their respective careers.