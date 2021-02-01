Evan Rachel Wood's Dating History Includes Two Engagements and a Failed Marriage

You probably recognize actress Evan Rachel Wood from her praised work in True Blood, Westworld , and Frozen II (in which she voiced Queen Iduna). She has won a Critics' Choice award for her performance as Dolores Abernathy and has also been nominated for a few Golden Globes throughout her career.

She has risen to popularity for her iconic roles in television and film, but she is also notable for her public relationships, with one of the most high-profile ones being with her ex, singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson. She has recently accused Marilyn of abuse during their time as a couple. There have been questions from fans about what her dating history is like and who are the other celebs she's been romantically involved with. You'll find out all that info right this way.