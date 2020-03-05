Fans Have Some Wild Theories About Season 3 of 'Westworld'By Katie Garrity
The third season of HBO’s sci-fi drama, Westworld, is premiering soon, and with cliffhangers still looming from the Season 2 finale plus the release of a teaser trailer for this upcoming season, fans are freaking out about all of the possible theories that could happen.
Shows like Westworld are a breeding ground for fans to analyze plots and come up with wild theories to help explain the show. Some of these theories can be spot on and others are totally out there and usually wrong.
Season 3 is set to start right where Season 2 ended. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) escaped Westworld along with the cores of a few hosts, including Bernard's (Jeffrey Wright). Taking residence in Los Angeles, Dolores learns how AI beings are treated in the “real world.” So what does this “real world” mean? Fans have some theories!
Some think the real world is actually just another park.
Some are thinking that having the characters just leave and go to the real world is far too simple. Some fans are suggesting that this “real world” is still just part of the reality that has been constructed for them, and it's another land where humans can live out the ideal life.
There’s another theory that Robert Ford is alive.
This one might actually make sense! Who else would be pulling at the strings and making this whole operation still run? Ford could make his own hosts. Couldn’t one of the hosts have been killed instead of actually him? That would be a twist to remember.
Others theorize that none of these hosts are actually self-aware.
It is very possible that someone (maybe Robert Ford) is creating these stories for these hosts and none of them are actually sentient. These hosts may not be having any original thoughts like we have been led to believe, and they’re actually all part of this bigger plan.
There’s also a theory that Delos plans to replace all of humanity.
Young William (Jimmi Simpson) was replaced by a robot. Dolores has replaced multiple people with robots, and Delos has also dabbled in swapping out humans after they die. There seems to be a lot of foreshadowing for this possible goal of Delos.
Fans think that William was resurrected to kill Dolores.
While, for now, we’re supposed to believe that Dolores was the one that brought back William. What if she wasn’t the one who did it? Some fans are theorizing that William was actually brought back by someone who wants to stop these hosts from taking over and William might be the one to stop Dolores.
Some are pretty convinced that Ashley Stubbs is a host.
First, he let Dolores leave with a handful of host minds. That’s enough to make fans wonder. He also had a moment with Host Charlotte that left a lot of people wondering if they were having that moment because he was a host himself.
Whichever theories are right or totally off base, we're definitely excited to see what Season 3 has in store. Season 3 of Westworld premieres Mar. 15 at 8 p.m. EST.
More from Distractify
The Trailer for 'Westworld' Season 3 Makes It Seem Like Everything Is Ending
Judging by the Trailer, Season 3 of 'Westworld' Will Be All Sorts of Amazing
'Westworld' Season 3 Features a Few Random Celebrities and We Honestly Can't Wait