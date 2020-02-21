We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Judging by the Trailer, Season 3 of 'Westworld' Will Be All Sorts of Amazing

Westworld is back for another season, and fans of the show couldn't be more psyched. 

Season 3 focuses on the antagonism between Dolores Abernathy (Rachel Evan Woods) and Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), two characters who are bound to get at each other's' throats. (Literally.) Set in the gloriously free outside world — instead of the Wild West theme park — Season 3 is bound to allure viewers with drama, action, and AI-heavy plot twists. 

What else should we expect? Here's the trailer breakdown

Dolores cements her role as the self-appointed leader of the robots, and her success does not make everyone happy. A mysterious man commissions Maeve to hunt down the cold-blooded heroine, while Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) seeks refuge at a deserted cemetery. 

In addition, the brand-new trailer teases the emergence of a mysterious man about to sweep Dolores right off her feet, while Man in Black (Ed Harris) will finally find his life's purpose, or so he claims in the clip.  