Judging by the Trailer, Season 3 of 'Westworld' Will Be All Sorts of Amazing

Westworld is back for another season, and fans of the show couldn't be more psyched.

Season 3 focuses on the antagonism between Dolores Abernathy (Rachel Evan Woods) and Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), two characters who are bound to get at each other's' throats. (Literally.) Set in the gloriously free outside world — instead of the Wild West theme park — Season 3 is bound to allure viewers with drama, action, and AI-heavy plot twists.

What else should we expect? Here's the trailer breakdown.