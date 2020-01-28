We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
fast-furious-9-1580248801532.jpg
Source: Universal Pictures

'Fast and Furious 9' Teaser Trailer Shows First Look at Dom and Letty's Son

By

Dominic Toretto is no longer living his life a quarter mile at a time ...

Ahead of the official Fast and Furious 9 trailer's release, Vin Diesel shared a teaser clip of what's to come in the next installment of the car racing saga. Get ready, "Fast Fam" because we're already getting chills for what Dom and his crew could be possibly facing next.

What is the plot of 'Fast and Furious 9'? What we know!

A few years have passed and it seems Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are very much enjoying the simple life of retirement. In the clip, audiences see the first look at the on-screen couple's young son, Brian (named after the late Paul Walker's beloved character), who is seemingly following in his parents' footsteps and learning about repairing cars.