Cardi B on Joining 'Fast & Furious' Franchise: "This Is Gonna Be the Best One"

Get ready to start your engines, Fast family, because filming is underway for the next movie in the high speed Fast & Furious franchise. The ninth film (not including the standalone movie Hobbs & Shaw) will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

Additionally, it was just announced that female rapper Cardi B will appear in the action-packed film. Okurrr, here’s what we know so far! Cardi B is joining Fast & Furious 9. Fresh off her successful acting debut in the hit film Hustlers, Cardi is expanding her career surrounded by another all-star cast. On Oct. 22, Vin, who plays the OG character and leader of the crew, Dominic Toretto, shared an Instagram video with fans, teasing the singer’s appearance in the new film.

“Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” he says in the video alongside Cardi. “I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there.” The Grammy Award-winning rapper added, “I’m tired. But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, this is gonna be the best one.” Concluding, “I need to take a nappy nap.”

Well, we certainly can’t wait to see Cardi’s on-screen character… and we’re hoping a few of her iconic phrases are ad-libbed into the script! Catch Cardi B in the Netflix competition series Rhythm + Flow.

Source: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/NETFLIX

The Netflix hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow focuses on some of the greatest names in the industry like Cardi, T.I., and Chance the Rapper, searching for the next big rap star in major cities like New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles. "We owe it to ourselves to comb the streets of our own cities," T.I. says in the pilot.

While searching for the next big hip-hop artist, the three judges will get help from other A-list artists such as Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, and Nipsey Hussle, who filmed the episode prior to his death.

Source: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

"We're gonna go to the clubs, we're gonna have to hit the streets. We're gonna have to find all of the necessary places that culture is persisting." Snoop states, "We're looking for someone that is a star, they just don't know it."

The contestants will go through a series of rounds and tests, but there can only be one winner. At the end of the 10-episode show, one individual will walk away with a quarter million dollars. In addition to the huge prize money, the winner will also get to perform at Spotify's RapCaviar live.