The Trailer for 'Westworld' Season 3 Makes It Seem Like Everything Is Ending

The Trailer for 'Westworld' Season 3 Makes It Seem Like Everything Is EndingBy Chrissy Bobic
When the trailer for Westworld Season 3 was released, there was a lot to unpack. Hosts and humans are going to war, new characters are shown interacting with beloved hosts that fans have grown to love since Season 1, and it looks like the show has completely moved on from the park. In short, it's about to go down. Because the fact is, the Season 3 trailer for Westworld looks more like the trailer for the final movie in an epic action-packed trilogy.
So, is 'Westworld' Season 3 the last?
Despite the trailer looking like the end to the complicated and twisty world of Westworld, Season 3 probably won't be its last. Besides being one of the more successful HBO series, there have always been plans for the story to span several seasons. In 2016, co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that when he pitched the show to HBO, he outlined the first three or four seasons. James Marsden, who played Teddy for two seasons, said the show had been mapped out from day one.
"It wasn't about getting the first 10 [episodes] done, it was about mapping out what the next five or six years are going to be," James said. "We wanted everything in line so that when the very last episode airs and we have our show finale, five or seven years down the line, we knew how it was going to end the first season."
Delores is out for blood.
One thing that the trailer made clear is that Delores is looking for a fight. At the end of Season 2, she was ready to annihilate the majority of the human race. Judging by the Season 3 trailer, this season is going to be all about Delores's quest out in the real world, away from the park and from the mind games that came with being under the control of Delos.
The Season 3 trailer for 'Westworld' is all over the place.
If you had to watch the trailer at least a half dozen times to understand what Season 3 will even be about, you definitely aren't alone. The trailer introduces Aaron Paul as a new character who may or may not be a bad guy, and shows Maeve possibly coming to blows with Delores. While they both started off on the same side, they both have different motives in Season 3, and it's going to get wild.
The trailer also shows Delores in various stages of development. In one scene, her human-like head is on a robotic shell of a body. In another scene, it looks like she is putting on "arms" over a skeletal host. Delores is also shown interacting with William, who she may also be torturing or keeping captive. Maybe Season 3 of Westworld should be called The Unofficial Delores Show.
A new park could be introduced this time around.
The majority of the scenes in the trailer show what appears to be the real world, complete with futuristic looking buildings and means of transportation. And to an extent, that is to be expected. The show takes place in a sort of future, where there would be advancements that align with that. However, the sequel to the original Westworld movie was called Futureworld, wherein another "amusement" park was introduced.
Instead of being about the wild west, it was about a futuristic society. That could be where Season 3 is headed and the trailer does a good job of hiding that. The important thing, though, is that regardless of where the season is going to take the hosts and humans of Westworld, it isn't the end by a long shot.
Westword Season 3 premieres on March 15, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.
