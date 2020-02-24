The Trailer for 'Westworld' Season 3 Makes It Seem Like Everything Is Ending

Instead of being about the wild west, it was about a futuristic society. That could be where Season 3 is headed and the trailer does a good job of hiding that. The important thing, though, is that regardless of where the season is going to take the hosts and humans of Westworld, it isn't the end by a long shot.

Westword Season 3 premieres on March 15, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.