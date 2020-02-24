We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: HBO

The Trailer for 'Westworld' Season 3 Makes It Seem Like Everything Is Ending

When the trailer for Westworld Season 3 was released, there was a lot to unpack. Hosts and humans are going to war, new characters are shown interacting with beloved hosts that fans have grown to love since Season 1, and it looks like the show has completely moved on from the park. In short, it's about to go down. Because the fact is, the Season 3 trailer for Westworld looks more like the trailer for the final movie in an epic action-packed trilogy.

So, is 'Westworld' Season 3 the last?

Despite the trailer looking like the end to the complicated and twisty world of Westworld, Season 3 probably won't be its last. Besides being one of the more successful HBO series, there have always been plans for the story to span several seasons. In 2016, co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that when he pitched the show to HBO, he outlined the first three or four seasons. James Marsden, who played Teddy for two seasons, said the show had been mapped out from day one.