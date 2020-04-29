Katie Couric's 2004 Interview With Denzel Washington Left Her "Shaken"

Katie Couric still hasn’t forgotten her 2004 interview with Denzel Washington . The TV journalist was recently on Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino , and during her interview, she discussed the confrontational tone that Denzel took during an interview on Dateline after he thought she asked an offensive question.

What happened between Katie Couric and Denzel Washington?

During the interview, which was to promote the 2004 film The Manchurian Candidate, Katie asked Denzel whether he thought Hollywood folk should “stick to acting.” In his reply, Denzel said he wasn’t exactly sure what Katie meant by the question.

“I don’t know what Hollywood folks are, first of all,” Denzel said.“Hollywood is a town that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don’t know anybody from there. So, I don’t – that’s like saying – calling you a ‘type’ of folks. I’m not a Hollywood folk. I don’t know who they are.” Couric attempted to rephrase the question, saying “Are you one of those people that —”