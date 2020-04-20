Here's Why 'The Last Dance' Isn't Already in Your Netflix Queue

If you watched the premiere of The Last Dance on Sunday, April 19, you either caught it live on ESPN (whether it was on TV or with a cable login), you subscribe to an internet service that carries ESPN (such as Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV), or you were able to watch it through an ESPN+ account.

However, if you're based in the U.S. and you don't have access to any of those glorious media services, you may have a rather difficult time watching it.