'Man on Fire' Drew Inspiration From These Real-Life Events

The classic action movie Man on Fire is arguably one of Denzel Washington's best roles to date and anyone who's watched the movie will easily agree.

Released in 2004, the movie has everything an action lover could want: a kidnapping, mafia-like involvement, and a cold ex-special agent who finds himself learning to open up throughout the movie.

But is Man on Fire based on a true story? Or were there other sources of inspiration for this action-packed hit? (Warning: massive plot spoilers ahead).