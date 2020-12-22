Jim Parsons Reveals Why He Left 'The Big Bang Theory' in a New Interview

Reportedly, CBS was already in talks with the studio about another two-season pickup, but things changed for good when lead actor Jim Parsons announced that he was leaving the cast permanently. But why did Jim Parsons decide to leave The Big Bang Theory?

Reportedly, Jim told co-creator and producer Chuck Lorre that he was quitting The Big Bang Theory on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Reluctant to replace the actor or continue working on the show without him, Chuck made a heartbreaking decision. He canceled The Big Bang Theory. The last episode of Season 12, titled "The Stockholm Syndrome," aired about a year later, on May 23, 2019.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jim revealed that he reached the big decision gradually and that he had no conflicts with his fellow cast members or the show's creators.

"It's both as complex and as simple as just feeling innately that it was time. It speaks to a lot of things, none of them bad. There is no negative reason to stop doing The Big Bang Theory. It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn't feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we've chewed all the meat off this bone," Jim told Entertainment Weekly.

"It feels like the right time in my life. I don’t know what's next for me. It’s not like there is something specific I am aiming for. I'm firmly in my middle age now. I don't know how much longer I can wear [the T-shirts] without looking really long in the tooth," Jim added. But there was more going on in his life that he didn't share at the time...