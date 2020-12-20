'SNL's “Christmas Morning” Skit Leaves Underappreciated Moms Feeling Seen

'SNL's “Christmas Morning” Skit Leaves Underappreciated Moms Feeling SeenBy Dan Clarendon
Kristen Wiig returned to Saturday Night Live for the NBC show’s Dec. 19 episode, and she left the audience in stitches with SNL’s “Christmas Morning” rap — a sketch that will ring true for far too many overworked, underappreciated mothers out there.
As the short starts, Chloe Fineman and Kyle Mooney’s young characters wake up their mom, played by Kristen, and dad, played by Beck Bennett, to get the Christmas morning festivities started.
In 'SNL's "Christmas Morning," everyone is excited by their presents … at first.
As they open their gifts, the family members show off their new possessions and take turns rapping over a beat: “Well, I got a Nerf gun / I got a hat / I got an autographed baseball bat / I got a telescope / I got a globe / I got a watch / And I got a robe.”
Kristen’s character is excited about that robe, sure, but soon it becomes evident that the robe is her only present. The rap continues: “I got Hulk hands / I got a tie / I got a copy of The Catcher in the Rye / I got a drum set / I got a phone / I got a pen / And I got a robe / I got an outdoor pizza oven / And I got a Cameo from McLovin / I got a hoverboard / I got a drone / I got a laptop / And I got a robe.”
Kristen’s character eventually gives up all hope.
Chloe, Kyle, and Beck’s characters, oblivious to the disparity, keep raving about their Christmas loot: “I got headphones / I got a wig / We got the piano from Big / I got a vintage pinball machine.”
Then comes Kristen’s verse: “And I’m going to make us breakfast / In my brand-new robe, which I love so much / It’s really, really soft.” (Then she notices a 40% off tag. “Oh, it’s on sale,” she says, less than enthused.)
The rap continues: “I got a sword / I got shades / We got pairs of rollerblades / I got a Lego Millennium Falcon.”
Then Kristen comes in from the kitchen, nursing an injury and plastering a smile to her face. “And I burned my arm in the oven,” she raps. “It hurt pretty bad / But I didn’t even scream / Because I keep the pain inside of me.”
Even the family dog gets more presents than the mom.
The family members unload their stockings, and once again, Kristen’s character gets neglected. “Mine has a set of travel games,” raps Kyle. “And mine is stuffed with candy canes,” adds Chloe. “Mine has a bottle of nice cologne,” says Beck. And Kristen? “Mine is completely empty / Just a big, flat sock with nothing inside / Only hang it up because it looks kinda weird if it’s missing in our pictures.”
Then the family realizes there’s still a trove of presents under the tree.“Aw, you guys really didn’t need to get me anything,” Kristen starts. But she’s interrupted by the other three family members, who exclaim, “It’s presents for the dog!”
And finally, to add insult to literal injury, the family poses for a family photo that Kyle, Chloe, and Beck’s characters post to social media against the mom’s wishes. She doesn’t have makeup on, she was up until 4 in the morning, and her eyes are closed in the photo!
The sketch ends with a voiceover PSA: “Your mom does everything for your family. This year, get her more than one present. Moms like stuff, too!”
And moms across the nation shouted a collective, "Amen."