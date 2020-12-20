'SNL's “Christmas Morning” Skit Leaves Underappreciated Moms Feeling Seen

Chloe, Kyle, and Beck’s characters, oblivious to the disparity, keep raving about their Christmas loot: “I got headphones / I got a wig / We got the piano from Big / I got a vintage pinball machine.”

Then comes Kristen’s verse: “And I’m going to make us breakfast / In my brand-new robe, which I love so much / It’s really, really soft.” (Then she notices a 40% off tag. “Oh, it’s on sale,” she says, less than enthused.)