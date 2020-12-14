Yes, Aidy Bryant Is Still on 'SNL' — She’s Just Been Busy!

As SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels told Vulture in September 2020, Aidy, Cecily, and Kenan will be in and out this season as they shoot other projects. Aidy, for example, is filming the third season of Shrill , the Hulu comedy she co-created.

“Aidy has been doing Shrill, and she’ll be here for some shows and have to go back to that for others,” Lorne told the site. “Cecily is doing a project in Vancouver, but we’ll green screen her for things.”