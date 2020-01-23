'Shrill' Fans Inspired Star Aidy Bryant to Launch Her Own Clothing Line

Aidy Bryant's star is on the rise with yet another successful season of Saturday Night Live under her belt and the Season 2 premiere of Hulu's Shrill , in which she plays main character Annie.

Aidy's also the latest personality to launch her own fashion line called Pauline, and it's designed specifically for women like her and her character, who wear sizes 12 to 18.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Aidy Bryant's clothing line.