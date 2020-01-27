We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
patti-harrison-trans-shrill-1580157332589.png
Source: hulu

Ruthie on 'Shrill' Was Written Specifically for Patti Harrison

Shrill, the series based on Lindy West's memoir, is back on Hulu and fans are already calling Ruthie the best "TV character of all time." "Ruthie on Shrill is the only thing I care about in this whole entire galaxy," writes one viewer on Twitter.

Her hilarious one-liners, the fact that she is "1000% wildin' with no repercussions" and the caricature she portrays of a wealthy Southern California white woman have Shrill fans absolutely obsessed. 