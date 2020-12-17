Sarah Drew Did Not Choose to Leave ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy'

In Shondaland, no character is safe. But Grey's Anatomy fans were shocked when series regular April Kepner (played by Sarah Drew) suddenly left the show in its 14th season. Audiences fell in love with the doctor who was caught in a love triangle with Matthew (Justin Bruening) and Jackson (Jesse Williams). Fans of the show know that April left Matthew at the alter and eloped with Jackson.

But that wasn't the end of April's relationship drama. After losing her baby with Jackson, struggling with her faith, and ultimately divorcing her fellow Sloan Memorial doctor, April reunites with Matthew and the two get married. However, it's Grey's Anatomy and happy endings are rare.

Why did Sarah Drew leave 'Grey's Anatomy'?

In Season 14, April suffers a near-death experience after getting into a car accident. Though she survives, April decides to quit her job and head to Seattle to provide medical care for the homeless. So, why did the actress leave the hit procedural drama? According to Sarah, she did not make the decision to leave the show.

In 2018, Sarah released a statement on Twitter regarding her departure from the long-running medical drama after nearly a decade on the show. "Thank you for all of the love. I know you're sad. I'm sad too. I haven't really had the time to process this information. I've been with it for less than 48 hours, so I'm not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my nine years here," she wrote.

She added: "For now, I'd like to say: I love you, and I love April, and her story isn't over yet." Additionally, the 40-year-old actress spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her exit from the series.

“[Being let go] was painful when it happened,” she told the outlet. “But, in retrospect, I think it would have been hard for me to walk away from that job. I was on it for nine years. It feels right and it feels like a good time to move on to something else with all the great love in my heart that I have for everybody and respect and gratitude for what that experience was.”

Source: Getty