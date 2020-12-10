Will More Past Characters Return on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17? Here's What We Know

Although Grey's Anatomy is in its 17th season, the medical drama is still finding a way to surprise viewers (and to punch them in the gut with tear-jerking moments). The ABC series took the pandemic head-on at the beginning of Season 17, and it has since reintroduced the audience to past characters who have died through dream sequences.

In earlier seasons, the drama had a reputation for killing off beloved characters — including Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), George O'Malley (T.R. Knight), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and Henry Burton (Scott Foley).

When Derek and George returned to see Meredith during her dreams in early episodes of Season 17, many viewers hoped that other deceased characters would potentially return.

Continue reading to find out if there are any Grey's Anatomy spoilers for 2020.