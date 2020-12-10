'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Hope Lexie Could Still Make a Cameo on the Beach

Some Grey’s Anatomy fans think Meredith’s mom, Ellis, is next to appear on the beach. Given their relationship when Ellis was alive, it could happen. But again, no one attached to the show has confirmed if she will be there. Others are sure it’s going to be Lexie, along with Mark. It's not the wildest theory, but if Lexie isn't coming back, then Mark would have to be solo.

And now that Meredith can also see living people on the beach in some capacity, some think Cristina will somehow show up to coax her back to the land of the living. But those hoping for Lexie’s return might need to come to terms with her staying gone for good.

