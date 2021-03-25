Is Teddy Altman's Time Officially up on 'Grey's Anatomy'? (SPOILERS)

We've already seen one main cast member pass away this season, and Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) life is currently still in limbo as she debates between a peaceful afterlife and fighting to beat COVID-19.

Let's face it, Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy has been exceptionally rough for every character on screen. In addition to the show's typical drama plotlines, the doctors are also working in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and grieving many personal losses.

Now fans are worried that Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) could be next. Teddy has also had a hard season. She and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are on the fritz following her affair with Tom Koracick (Gregory Germann), and she's been most of the staff's least-favorite person right now.

Teddy is grappling with DeLuca's death.

Teddy was one of the doctors who operated on Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) before he inevitably passed away from complications from his stab wounds — something that was entirely out of her hands. But in the trailer for the upcoming episode, "In My Life," we see that Teddy blames herself greatly for DeLuca's death.

"After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths," the episode's description reads. "Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy." In the trailer, you can hear Owen say to an unknown cast member that Teddy is in a very bad mental state — one he's worried she won't pull out of.

Source: ABC

"The only other time I've seen that kind of look is in soldiers," Owen says. "And plenty of them never came back." Given that in some of Teddy's dream-like scenes she's talking with both DeLuca and Meredith, things aren't looking too good for the veteran. It's currently unclear if Teddy will be exiting the show following this episode, but it would be exceptionally hard to have her leave, given she and Owen have a kid together.

That being said, she's not mentioned in the description for the following episode, "Breathe," nor is she in any of the teaser images currently available. At this time, Teddy's fate isn't certain, and you'll have to watch the episode to know if she's making a final exit. However, it should be noted that actress Kim Raver has not announced a departure from the show, so, hopefully, at worst, she may take a brief hiatus.